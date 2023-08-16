Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

