Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,220 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.