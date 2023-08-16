Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $41,339,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.12. 255,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

