Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 397 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

PG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

