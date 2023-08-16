Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.10. 227,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,290. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

