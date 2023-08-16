Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 384,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,759. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.