Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 117 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 151,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.26. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $279.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

