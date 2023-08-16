Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $4,237,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 252,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $441,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 374.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 359,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 283,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.8% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.83. 520,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $237.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

