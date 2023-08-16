Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Shares Sold by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at $2,432,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,307. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

