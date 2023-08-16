Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Up 4.1%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 224,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 834,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 231,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.