The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. 193,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,334. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

