The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.96. 5,859,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,487. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

