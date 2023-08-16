The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,280. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

