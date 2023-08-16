Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

