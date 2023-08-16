Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.75). Approximately 823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

