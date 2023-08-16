Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 16469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

