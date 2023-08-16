Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
