Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

