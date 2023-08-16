TD Securities Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$29.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 223.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total value of C$798,563.43.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.