TD Securities Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$29.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 223.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total value of C$798,563.43.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
