Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $193.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.45.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $130.23. 11,194,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.