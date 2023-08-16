Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $135.00. Target shares last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 7,372,548 shares changing hands.

The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

