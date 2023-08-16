Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.04-$11.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81 billion-$5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.04-11.09 EPS.

SNPS traded down $8.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.21. The stock had a trading volume of 870,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

