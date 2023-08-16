Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $192,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

