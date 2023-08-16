Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.48 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,205.22 or 0.99992652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033882 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

