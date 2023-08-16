Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Stride Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Stride stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,330. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

