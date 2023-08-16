Stratis Price Reaches $0.42 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $64.26 million and $13.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.23 or 0.06262022 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,255,403 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.