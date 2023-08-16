Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 658,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,898. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

