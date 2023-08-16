Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.61. The stock had a trading volume of 809,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.