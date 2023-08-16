StockNews.com Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Belden by 34.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

