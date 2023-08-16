StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

