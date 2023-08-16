StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.