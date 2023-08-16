StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTFree Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

