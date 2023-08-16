StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

