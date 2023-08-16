StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

