StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.41.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
