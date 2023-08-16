StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $2.18 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
About China Natural Resources
