StockNews.com Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tronox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

