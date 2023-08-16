StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of OMER opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Omeros has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

In related news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 258.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 93,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

