StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 4.1 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 54.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

