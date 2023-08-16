StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.85 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

