STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of STM stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 2,416,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after buying an additional 413,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.