STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 2,416,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after buying an additional 413,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

