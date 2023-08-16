Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Steem has a market cap of $77.57 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00781368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00529950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00056816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00117061 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,407,629 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

