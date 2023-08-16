Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Star Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Star Group

Star Group Stock Performance

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.47. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is -232.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Group

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 1,582.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Star Group by 365.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.