SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 11.5%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 31,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 455,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.