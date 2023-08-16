Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider John Scott Neal Sells 58,427 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Scott Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 1,296,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,926. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

