SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,158,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 62,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

