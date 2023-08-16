SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 3,137 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.
