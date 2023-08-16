SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 3,137 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF ( BATS:MBND Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.