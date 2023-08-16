Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 25,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Source Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.