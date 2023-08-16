Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Trading Down 4.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.91. 66,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 83,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

