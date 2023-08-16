Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 9,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

