Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

ELV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.99. 263,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.31 and a 200-day moving average of $464.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.