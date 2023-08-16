Short Interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Rises By 8.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

GPCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of GPCR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 279,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

