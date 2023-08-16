Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Expands By 14.4%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,643. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.08.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

